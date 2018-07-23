Real Madrid Enter 'Decisive' Week in Thibaut Courtois Talks With Arsenal & Leicester on Alert

La Liga giants Real Madrid are enting a crucial week in negotiations as their pursuit over Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois begins to gain pace, according to reports.

The Spanish side have an opening offer ready to be submitted as they look to bring the 26-year-old goalkeeper - winner of the Golden Glove for his performances at the World Cup in Russia - back to Madrid.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

However, Los Blancos first have to wait until Chelsea reach an agreement for Courtois' successor at Stamford Bridge, something which is still far away from competition.





It is suggested that Petr Čech could return to the club following Bernd Leno's arrival at Arsenal, while Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel is also being considered.

Both Real Madrid and Chelsea have been eager to sign a new goalkeeper this summer but they failed in their attempts to land Alisson Becker, who instead chose to join Liverpool, while the former also failed to complete a deal for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

One of the biggest individual honors you can get as a goalkeeper! So proud of this! #1 #REDTOGETHER 😍💯 https://t.co/kN5ewrDfRq — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) July 15, 2018

Marca claim that although Courtois will remain on holiday, the Belgium international is entering the most decisive week of the entire transfer.

Hopes in Real Madrid's camp are that he will link up with the squad when the travel to America in pre-season, or at the latest in time for their European Super Cup.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Courtois has spent seven years on the books with Chelsea, but his career in west London didn't kick off until a three-year loan spell with Atlético Madrid came to an end in 2014. He has since gone on to make 154 appearances for the Blues across all competitions, keeping 58 clean sheets.