Stefano Sturaro's Agent Confirms Leicester & West Ham Have Made Offers for Juventus Midfielder

Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro has received offers from both Leicester City and West Ham this summer, according to his agent.

The 25-year-old Italian's career has been at a standstill for the past few seasons and his lack of regular playing time could motivate him to seek an exit from the Italian champions. Sturaro was only afforded seven Serie A starts by I Bianconeri last season and it doesn't seem like the situation will improve next year either, given the competition for places.

GIOVANNI ISOLINO/GettyImages

Already behind Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi, Rodrigo Bentancur and Claudio Marchisio, there's little hope of the player establishing himself as a regular. And with Paul Pogba rumoured to be eyeing a return to the Allianz Stadium, things could get worse, although the Frenchman is far off from such a move.

Several clubs have shown interest in Sturaro this summer. But the player's agent, Carlo Volpi, has singled Leicester and West Ham out, confirming the English clubs have both tabled an offer for his client.

Volpi, speaking in an interview with JuveNews.EU, maintained that, while a move is not imminent, he is awaiting a decision from Juventus.

"In reality there’s not the air of an imminent sale," he said. "There are several offers on Juve’s table to evaluate. Anything can happen in football, because there are in fact many offers.

"There’s not only the big clubs West Ham and Leicester, but at least four other clubs interested in my client, who doesn’t have a preferred destination. We’re just waiting for a decision."

The Hammers in particular are keen to reshape their squad after hiring Manuel Pellegrini at the end of last season. Should they succeed in their attempts to lure Sturaro to the London Stadium, they could see a much-improved campaign under their new boss.