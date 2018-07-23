Tottenham Warned That Jack Grealish Will Not Be Available 'On the Cheap' Despite Takeover

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has warned Tottenham Hotspur over their pursuit of star midfielder Jack Grealish, insisting that the Premier League side "will not buy him on the cheap" despite the club's financial concerns.

The Villans are currently undergoing a £55m takeover from Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris and American businessman Wes Edens.

The two partners have already been in contact with head coach Bruce to discuss Grealish's future at the club, and the 57-year-old has confirmed that the young midfielder won't be available at a cut price this summer.





"I know for a fact from the owners - new investors - anybody wanting to buy Jack Grealish will not buy him on the cheap," Bruce said, quoted by the Times. "So if anybody is going to buy one of our players now they are going to have to pay a premium."

Bruce is set for talks with the club's new owners to discuss a detailed plan for their future, although the former Manchester United star is in the dark over his tenure at Villa Park, with Thierry Henry rumoured with a move to Birmingham.

Grealish is also planning to meet with Villa's new hierarchy where he will look to force through a move to Spurs this summer, according to the Telegraph.

The 22-year-old midfielder is eager to pursue his dream of playing in the Champions League and he will look to push his way out of the club, but the new owners will demand roughly £30m before allowing Grealish to leave ahead of the new campaign.