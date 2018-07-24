6 Strikers With the Greatest Predatory Instincts

Strikers are the most important cog in any football team. Goals win games, and any striker capable of delivering them is worth their weight in gold.

Some forwards in the modern game have evolved into attacking midfielders with the emergence of the 'false nine' position, although the old fashioned forward still remains and often to devastating effect.

Away from the deep lying forwards of the footballing world such as Lionel Messi and Roberto Firmino, we are still blessed with the robust, industrial striker capable of sniffing a goal out of nothing in sheer predatory fashion.

Let's take a look at a few strikers with great predatory instincts:

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

The former Manchester United man made his name at Old Trafford as a lethal poacher inside the box. Staggeringly, Hernandez has scored every one of his 45 Premier League goals from inside the box, emphasising his predatory instincts.

The Mexican can find you a goal out of almost nothing; he is priceless to teams who may only get one or two chances in a game.

Mauro Icardi

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

The Argentina and Inter hitman has been one of Europe's leading forwards for a few years now, where his eye for goal and clever movement has seen him hit the back of the net on many occasions.

The former Sampdoria man has won the Serie A top scorer award twice; while his game doesn't particularly excel outside of the box, Inter's number nine is deadly inside it.

Harry Kane

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

The FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner is one of Europe's most prolific strikers, and if you give him any sight of goal inside the box, be prepared to pick the ball out of your net.

Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot on two occasions and has become Tottenham's record goalscorer in the Premier League.

The Spurs academy graduate has also beaten Alan Shearer's record for goals in a calendar year; without a doubt, he is one of footballer's greatest predators.

Robert Lewandowski

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Robert Lewandowski's consistency in front of goal over the years has been nothing short of ridiculous.

The Polish forward has become the highest scoring foreign player in Bundesliga history during his time at Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, winning numerous awards for both clubs.

Lewandowski is also the only European player to score 16 goals in qualification for a FIFA World Cup, while also scoring a record three hat tricks during those phases.

Luis Suarez

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Uruguay's talismanic forward is arguably the most predatory striker in world football. Whenever Suarez doesn't have the ball, he is working tirelessly to win it back, and when he does have it, be very, very afraid.

His physicality and willingness to chase lost causes in and around the box in the hope of snatching a goal make him football's best predator; defenders absolutely cannot rest around him.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Maddie Meyer/GettyImages

In recent years, Cristiano Ronaldo's position has become far more centralised than previous years in which his pace allowed him to be deployed on the wings.

The Portugal captain has taken up a central striking position, allowing him to become more efficient and effective in front of goal.

Even if he hasn't been heavily involved in a game, Ronaldo can very easily appear out of nowhere to find the back of the net.

This article is brought to you by The Meg - in cinemas this August.

Check out the trailer below: