Arsenal Stakeholder Alisher Usmanov Reportedly Open to Selling His 30% Stake in the Club

Russian billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov is considering selling his stake in Arsenal to the North London side’s majority stakeholder Stan Kroenke.

According to the Financial Times (via Sky Sports), Usmanov, who is Arsenal’s second largest individual shareholder, was hoping to buy the club outright from Kroenke for a reported £1bn, but the American entrepreneur refused to do business, leading to Usmanov now looking to sell his 30% share in the club.

Kroenke Sports Enterprise UK (KSE) offered a reported £525m for Usmanov’s share in the Premier League side last October, but the offer was turned down.

Usmanov, who then had no interest in selling, stated: "My interest in Arsenal from the beginning was long term and my intention has always been to buy additional shares should they become available.

"This I did with the purchase of the stake of my business partner Farhad Moshiri with which I increased my shareholding from 15% to 30%, and also with my proposed offer for the stake of the majority shareholder which valued the club at some £2bn. That offer remains valid today.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

But, after a disappointing campaign for the Gunners last season, which saw them finish in a disappointing sixth place, and therefore missing out on Champions League football, a lot seems to be changing at the club.

With the shareholders open to offers off the pitch, the managerial position also changed for the first time in 22 years, as Arsene Wenger was replaced by Unai Emery earlier in this summer’s transfer window.

The former Paris Saint-Germain head coach has had a strong start to his reign as manager of the Gunners, with preseason wins over lower league opposition in the form of Boreham Wood and Crawley Town.