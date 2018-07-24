Barcelona Beats Roma to €42M Transfer of Bordeaux Star Malcom

Barcelona have officially completed the €42m signing of Brazilian winger Malcom from Bordeaux after successfully hijacking Roma's attempts to sign the coveted rising star.

By 90Min
July 24, 2018

Also previously rumored as a target for Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton, Malcom has agreed a five-year contract with Barça that promises to keep him at Camp Nou until 2023.

The club's official statement reads: "FC Barcelona and Girondins de Bordeaux have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira. The operation will cost 41m and 1m in variables.

"The player will sign with the club for the next five seasons, until the end of the 2022/23 season.

"Malcom will arrive in Barcelona on Tuesday and will have the traditional photo taken by the Club badge outside the Club offices at 7.30pm CEST. The Brazilian player will undergo a medical on Wednesday morning before joining the 2018 FC Barcelona US Tour sponsored by Rakuten."

The 21-year-old joins an already strong unit of Barça attackers and will hope to complement Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho.

Malcom first arrived in Europe in 2016 when he joined Bordeaux from Brazilian club Corithians. He had made his debut in the Brasileiro in 2014 shortly after his 17th birthday.

Last season, Malcom scored 12 Ligue 1 goals for Bordeaux, only one fewer than Kylian Mbappe managed for champions Paris Saint-Germain, while he also provided a further seven assists.

