Barcelona Seeking Cut Price Deal for Out-of-Favour West Ham Youngster as Contract Nears End

Barcelona have enquired about signing West Ham youngster Domingos Quina after it was revealed the Hammers are willing to sell him this summer.



The 18-year-old came up through the academies of Benfica and Chelsea before joining the east London club in 2016, and signed his first professional contract a year later.

Tom Dulat/GettyImages

However having previously been labelled as a ' wonderkid ', it now looks as though he has fallen out of favour at the London Stadium without making a single Premier League appearance for the club since his arrival.



Both Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen had previously expressed their interest in the forward, however according to Sky Sports, Barcelona have also joined the race to sign him, with West Ham said to be willing to sell for around £600k.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The Portuguese youth international is currently in the final year of his contract, and new manager Manuel Pellegrini seems to have no plans for Quina in his squad, with West Ham looking to cash in on the youngster whilst they still can.



Pellegrini's new West Ham side already looks to be taking shape nicely with the recent arrivals of Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko joining up with the likes of Jack Wilshere, Issa Diop and Lukasz Fabianski, who signed earlier in the window.

After finding themselves in a relegation battle towards the end of last season, fans will be hoping the club will avoid the same situation next season as they look to build towards the heights the club promised to reach prior to moving into the London Stadium.