Deschamps, Zidane, Guardiola Among Nominees for 2018 Best FIFA Men's Coach

It's no surprise that the World Cup, Champions League and Premier League-winning managers lead the shortlist for FIFA's top coaching honors.

By 90Min
July 24, 2018

World Cup winning manager Didier Deschamps leads the nominations for the 2018 Best FIFA Men's Coach award after the shortlist was revealed by world football's governing body.

Deschamps became only the third individual in history to win the World Cup as both a player and manager, joining legends Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer when he led France to victory at the tournament in Russia earlier this month.

Zidane, meanwhile, became the first manager in history to win three consecutive European Cup/Champions League trophies when Real Madrid beat Liverpool in this year's final in May.

Fellow nominee Pep Guardiola guided Manchester City to the Premier League title in record breaking fashion in 2017/18, setting new benchmarks for points, goals scored and wins.

Gareth Southgate also features on 11-strong shortlist after leading England to their first World Cup semifinal in 28 years. Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is also nominated, as is Zlatko Dalic, who took Croatia to the World Cup final for the first time ever.

Russia's Stanislav Cherchesov is recognized for his role in taking his country to within a penalty shootout of the World Cup semi finals against all odds.

Jurgen Klopp, Champions League finalist with Liverpool, Diego Simeone, Europa League winner with Atletico Madrid, and Massimiliano Allegri, Serie A champion with Juventus, complete it.

FIFA had earlier announced the 10-strong shortlist for the Best FIFA Women's Coach award, with Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes joining Lyon's Champions League winning boss Reynald Pedros and Japan national team coach Asako Takakura.

Also nominated are Wolfsburg manager Stephan Lerch, Englishman Mark Parsons in charge of the Portland Thorns in the United States, Australia national team boss Alen Stajic, Brazil boss Vadao and Spain coach Jorge Vilda.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, coach of the Switzerland national side, and Sarina Wiegman in charge of the Netherlands complete the nominations.

