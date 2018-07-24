Everton have completed the club record signing of Brazilian winger Richarlison from fellow Premier League side Watford in a deal believed to be worth £50m.

Richarlison, who overtakes Gylfi Sigurdsson (£45m) as the most expensive player in Tofffees history, has signed a five-year contract that promises to keep him at Goodison Park until 2023.

The 21-year-old starlet now reunites with Marco Silva after the new Everton boss was the man in charge when Richarlison joined Watford from Brazilian club Fluminense this time last year.

The player featured in all 38 Premier League games for the Hornets in his sole season with the club, starting 32 of them. He also contributed five goals and five assists as the team finished 14th in the final standings, six place and seven points behind Everton.

Richarlison told evertontv: “I want to have a lot of success with Everton. I think it is going to be important for me here to be with Marco Silva again. I will learn more because I am still learning as a player and I aim to develop and grow here.

“Everton have put their faith in me and I intend to honor this shirt and demonstrate on the pitch why I came here.

“I’ve known the manager for a while obviously, so I know how he works. I developed really well with him while he was with me at Watford. It was really good working with him and one day I believe he can help me to be selected for Brazil in the full national team.

“But that is for the future and my present is here with Everton. I want my dreams to become a reality here at one of the biggest clubs in England.”