Football Mourns the Passing of Former Leeds & England Full-Back Paul Madeley Aged 73

By 90Min
July 24, 2018

Leeds United are mourning the passing of legendary former player Paul Madeley, who died on Monday at the age of 73 following a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease.


Madeley, nicknamed 'Rolls Royce' by manager Don Revie, was born in Leeds in September 1944 and made his debut for his home town as a teenager in January 1964 after an earlier with local non-league club Farsley Celtic.

The famously versatile star went on to play 727 games for Leeds and was a First Division champion in 1968/69 and 1973/74. He also won the League Cup in 1968, the FA Cup in 1972, two Inter-Cities Fairs Cups in 1968 and 1971, and played in the 1975 European Cup final.

Individually, Madeley was named Leeds Player of the Year for 1975/76 and was also a three-time inclusion in the prestigious PFA Team of the Year.

He played 24 times for England during the 1970s, eventually hanging up his boots in 1980.

Leeds have already announced that black armbands will be worn as a mark of respect by the team current when they play Oxford United in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday night.

A statement from Madeley's family published by the club reads:

"Paul Madeley passed away peacefully today (23 July 2018) surrounded by his family in Leeds.

"Paul was a much-loved husband, father and brother and the family are extremely proud of his achievements in life and on the field for Leeds United and England.

"He was born in Beeston, a stones-throw from Elland Road, and only ever played and supported Leeds United.

"The late Don Revie christened him his 'Rolls Royce' and to us he was just that - a class act as a husband and a father who always had time for everyone he met.

"Paul's wife Ann and sons Jason and Nick would like to thank everyone for their support and well wishes.

"At this difficult time, we ask for privacy as we grieve a great loss."

