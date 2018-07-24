Fulham Announce the Signing of Spanish Goalkeeper Fabricio on a 3-Year Deal

Fulham have confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Fabricio Ramirez from Portuguese side Benfica on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The newly-promoted Premier League outfit are keen to make their mark upon their return to the top flight and are looking to show up with the strongest possible squad when the season begins next month.

"The Club is delighted to confirm the signing of Fabricio Agosto Ramirez from Besiktas for an undisclosed fee," the Cottagers reported via their official website on Tuesday.





"30-year-old goalkeeper Fabri, as he is better known, has penned a three-year deal, with the Whites holding an option to extend by a further 12 months."





Fabricio has also spoken to Fulham's website, expressing his delight and promising to make the most of his move.

VI-Images/GettyImages

“I’m delighted to be at an historic club like Fulham, the oldest club in London. I’m very happy to have the opportunity to be in the Premier League with Fulham," he said. “Everything is very positive for me and I want to take the opportunity to make the most of this goal of being in the Premier League.”

“I’m pleased to announce that Fulham FC has completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper Fabri from Besiktas," club director Tony Khan added. "He is a tremendous player that we’ve targeted for some time.

VI-Images/GettyImages

“His scouting profile and his data profile are both strong, and he has exceptional career credentials including Champions League experience, plus he has worked well with our First Team Goalkeeping Coach Jose Sambade Carreira in the past, so we expect his addition will make us a more complete and competitive football club. Come on Fulham!”