Galatasaray Manager Urges Stoke Star to Force Through Move After Talks Stall Over Potential Fee

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim has urged Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye to force through a move for the good of his career.

Ndiaye only joined Stoke for £14m in January from Galatasaray but has been heavily linked with a move away following the Potters’ relegation. His former club hope to secure a quick return for the player and look the favourites to secure his signature.

Stoke are currently standing firm on their valuation of Ndiaye, who they hope to at least turn a quick profit on. The Turkish giants are reluctant to pay any more than what they received for the player six months ago and so the two clubs are at a standstill in negotiations.

New Stoke boss Gary Rowett recently affirmed the club’s stance on the player, with Ndiaye under contract until 2022. Rowett expressed the club are in no rush to sell the Senegal international and will not be held to ransom over the fee.

Ndiaye is thought to be eager to leave Stoke and has already made his intentions known to the club. The player’s agent William D’Avfilla has also gone on record to say his client will be leaving as he only agreed to join on the basis the club remained in the Premier League.

Ndiaye has already failed to report for pre-season training following an extended break for appearing at this summer’s World Cup. According to Fanatik, Terim has encouraged more such behaviour from the player to help force through a move.

Galatasaray are thought to prefer a loan move for Ndiaye with the club currently under scrutiny from UEFA for a breach in Financial Fair Play regulations.

But Ndiaye also reportedly has interest from Premier League duo Newcastle and Crystal Palace so Stoke will be perfectly happy to bide their time.

A loan move looks completely off the table for the Potters and if one of the interested parties does not meet their valuation, Ndiaye will be expected to turn out for Stoke next season.