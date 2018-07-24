German Paper Dismisses Talk of Huddersfield's Interest in Werder Bremen Target

Rumours of Huddersfield Town's interest in Everton's Davy Klaassen have been quashed by a German source claiming to have found out that there's nothing linking the Dutchman to a Merseyside move.

Klaassen only joined the Toffees last summer, but he has been tipped to leave Goodison Park ahead of next season, after making just a handful of appearances without a single goal or assist.

Although he sorely underperformed last term, the midfielder is still rated as one of the best Dutch players around and is believed to have become a target for German outfit Werder Bremen.

Deich Stube have reported that the Bundesliga side are hoping that Klaassen's disappointing campaign at Everton will work in their favour and convince the Toffees to sell. They're also hoping to land him for around €14m, a little over half of what was paid for him last summer.

The Sun, however, have since reported that Huddersfield are considering a £23m swoop for the player and are looking to rival Werder Bremen for his signature. But according to Tuesday's Delmenhorster Kreisblatt (via Sport Witness), there is nothing to suggest that the Terriers have an interest in the player.

The local paper also claims that, while Werder Bremen are in for Klaassen, they aren't particularly fussed, nor will they look to rush a deal.

The 25-year-old recorded 44 goals and 30 assists in 126 Eredivisie appearances before moving to Everton last year, but has struggled since the move.

Perhaps a change of clubs would be best, but there's also the attraction of working under Marco Silva in the upcoming campaign.