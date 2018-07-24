Leicester Winger Harvey Barnes Signs New Foxes Deal and Joins West Brom on Season Long Loan

West Bromwich Albion have signed Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old will play his first match for the Hawthorns side on Tuesday night when they take on Barnsley in a pre-season fixture.

"Albion are delighted to welcome rising young wide player Harvey Barnes to The Hawthorns for the 2018/19 campaign," the Baggies announced via their official website. "The 20-year-old winger joins the Baggies on a season-long loan from Leicester City and will feature in tonight’s pre-season friendly at Barnsley."





“I’m a positive player," Barnes added after completing the move. "I love scoring and making goals. I try to be as creative as I can be out on the pitch.”

Manager Darren Moore reckons West Brom fans will find pleasure in watching the new signing play for the club next season and has hailed him as an 'exciting young player'.

Darren Moore has high hopes for Harvey... 💬



Welcome to The Hawthorns, @harveybarnes97!#WBAhttps://t.co/OyluF40CAs — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 24, 2018

“He is an exciting young player - one that I think our supporters will enjoy watching,” Moore declared. “We’ve got a lot of exciting youngsters at this club and Harvey now adds to that group.

“He’s got good experience of the Championship already and I am thrilled at the prospect of him adding his talents to our group. I couldn’t be happier that we have been able to bring him in.”