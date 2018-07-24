Liverpool Fans Label Jurgen Klopp as 'Coolest' Boss After Hysterical Training Video

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been branded as the 'coolest' manager after the German took over the club's Instagram story to film his players during their pre-season training.

The Reds are currently in the United States for their pre-season tour. After putting his squad through training, 51-year-old Klopp kept an eye on his star players during their recovery session.

Klopp filmed Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Marko Grujic, Georginio Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk as they ran on the treadmill.

Jurgen Klopp, as a presenter 😂 pic.twitter.com/ciSDrO75wa — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) July 24, 2018

During the video Klopp wasted no time in hailing his team: “[The] Most expensive running group in the world,” he said as he filmed his players as they ran on treadmills.

After making jokes with Dutch pair Van Dijk and Wijnaldum, Klopp soon turned his attention to last season's talisman Salah.

“Why you don’t run,” Klopp quipped to Salah.

“I’m running boss!” he laughed in response.

Young midfielder Grujic got in on the act, joking that Salah was cheating, with Klopp quickly agreeing with the Serbian.

Grant Halverson/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

He slowly worked his way down the treadmills to Sengalese winger Mane, immediately showing that the 26-year-old was not immune to his teasing.

“Come on Sadio, a little smile,” Klopp urged, but Mane didn’t want to play ball.

Instead, the Senegal international just waved at the camera before Klopp went: “That’s no smile.”

Klopp’s badgering soon paid off with Mane cracking a huge smile.

Jurgen klopp has been shortlisted for manager of the year award @LFC show your support by trending #VOTEFORKLOPP — LIVERPOOL FAN PAGE (@LIVERPOOLFANPA7) July 24, 2018

The Express reports that fans took to Twitter after footage of the video was seen, with Liverpudlians loving every minute of the video..



“We've got a great dynamic at the club at present, everyone seems to get along very well,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “We have the best boss in the whole world.”

One fan dubbed Klopp as the “coolest” manager in the world before another fan simply said: “Our manager is f*****g great.”