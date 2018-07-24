Liverpool Set for £100m Clearout of First-Team Stars After Depleting Transfer Funds

By 90Min
July 24, 2018

Liverpool are looking to slash up to eight players from their squad before the end of the transfer window, as they attempt to recoup some of the £250m they've spent this year. 

The Merseysiders have had a busy 2018 in the transfer market, creating new world records for football's most expensive goalkeeper and defender, but have yet to have a real clear-out of the dead wood in their squad.

A number of the players linked with a summer exit by the Telegraph have been rumoured to be on their way out for some time now, with Danny Ings and Divock Origi surplus to requirements thanks to the Champions League finalists' strength in depth up top. 

Valencia are reportedly looking into a move for the latter forward, rated at £27m - an astonishing figure for a player who has resolutely failed to impress in anything more than occasional flashes throughout his entire first team career, spanning three of Europe's top leagues. 

The Reds are also looking to make around £20m from the sale of Ings, despite a mixture of injury and other options in the squad meaning that the former Burnley man has started just six Premier League games in the last three seasons. 

Lazar Markovic, Sheyi Ojo and Pedro Chirivella are all up for grabs this summer too - a constant state of being for Markovic - with Loris Karius also looking more and more likely to exit Anfield before the start of the season. 

Manager Jurgen Klopp hinted at a move for the German stopper on the weekend, saying: “Of course it's not perfect for me, but I cannot say much more about it either. I do not know that, I cannot say what I'm doing right now, there's still some time left [in the transfer window].”

