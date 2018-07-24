Malcom's Agent Reveals Player's Intentions After Late Barcelona Bid Stalls Roma Move

Malcom's agent has insisted that he still expects the Bordeaux star's move to AS Roma to be completed this week, after a late move from Barcelona threw an entire workman's toolkit into the works of the deal.

Both Roma and Bordeaux confirmed on Monday that they had reached an agreement for the move to be completed, subject to a medical, when the situation suddenly changed late on Monday evening.

Unbelievable - AS Roma fans were waiting at the airport to welcome Malcom & now he's stuck in Bordeaux as Barcelona enter into 11th hour negotiations. (@Guillaumemp) pic.twitter.com/sDQeZfhJaf — Get French Football News (@GFFN) July 23, 2018

The 21-year-old Brazilian was set to arrive in the Italian capital to finalise the details of his move with last season's Champions League semi-finalists, with a flight booked, but instead remained grounded as Barcelona swooped in at the last second.

Early reports suggested that it was the player himself who called off the move once he heard of Barcelona's interest, but his agent Fernando Garcia told Corriere Giallorosso on Monday night that it was Bordeaux who put the move on hold.





"We have an agreement with Rome and we were coming to Rome," he explained. "Bordeaux has momentarily blocked us, but our will is clear. We are working to resolve the situation and I believe that Bordeaux will give us the authorisation tomorrow to reach the [Italian] capital."

Barcelona's late interest came after having a number of bids rejected for Chelsea star Willian, with new Blues manager Maurizio Sarri insisting after his side's first friendly of the summer that he intends to keep the set piece specialist in London, saying: "I speak to Willian almost every day, he loves to play for Chelsea. I think he's going to stay."