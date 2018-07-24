Manchester United Reportedly Consider Audacious Bid for German International Jerome Boateng

Manchester United are lining up a sensational bid for Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, according to reports in Germany.



After completing the signing of full back Diogo Dalot earlier this summer, Jose Mourinho is now said to be in the market for a new centre back ahead of the new Premier League season.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

It's no secret that Harry Maguire's impressive performances at the World Cup caught the eye of a number of Premier League clubs including United, however according to Kicker, United are now considering a bid for the 2014 World Cup winner Boateng.



The German has spent seven seasons in Bavaria and has made over 250 appearances for the club, winning six Bundesliga titles on top of three German Cups and a Champions League triumph.



Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

However as quoted by Keep Up , when questioned about his future with Bayern after their Champions League semi final defeat to Real Madrid, Boateng did little to squash the exit rumours, and spoke about the uncertainty regarding his future. He said: "I experienced everything at FC Bayern.

"So now I certainly reach a point where I have to answer certain questions to myself: ‘What goals do I have that I did not reach yet? Do I want to prove myself always at the same club and always under the same circumstances?

"This is a question of personal challenges. It is not about classical career questions, but about questions for your life."



With less than three weeks remaining in the transfer window, United will have to act quickly should they want to get their man. In the meantime, their preseason tour of America continues in the early hours of Thursday morning when they take on AC Milan.