Mauricio Pochettino Comments on Futures of Spurs Duo After Leaving Them Out of Pre-Season Squad

By 90Min
July 24, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has commented on the futures of Josh Onomah and Vincent Jansen.

Both players were recently left out of Tottenham's pre-season squad that is set to travel to Los Angeles. Both players endured difficult loan spells last season with Onomah dropping down to the Championship with Aston Villa and Janssen moving over to Turkey with Fenerbahce.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Pochettino clarified why both players were left out of the pre-season squad.

"I think it's different personal situations for different players," he said. 


"The situation for Vincent is clear but Josh is part of our plans. He's injured and doing his recovery with Harry Winks, that's why he's not here."

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

This all but confirms that Janssen's time at Spurs will be coming to an end this summer and that fact comes as no surprise given his form over the past two seasons. After signing from AZ Alkmaar in 2016, the Dutch striker failed to have any sort of impact, scoring just six goals in 39 appearances.

His loan spell with Fenerbahce was just as disappointing. Five goals all season indicates that he is probably not going to be an adequate understudy to Harry Kane going forward. With Fernando Llorente also at the club, a move would probably suit both parties.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Onomah on the other hand did show flashes of brilliance during his loan spell at Aston Villa last season and Pochettino clearly sees some potential in the youngster. Tottenham are fairly light when it comes to attacking midfield options, so Onomah may get a decent amount of minutes next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)