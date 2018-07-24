Mauricio Pochettino Comments on Futures of Spurs Duo After Leaving Them Out of Pre-Season Squad

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has commented on the futures of Josh Onomah and Vincent Jansen.

Both players were recently left out of Tottenham's pre-season squad that is set to travel to Los Angeles. Both players endured difficult loan spells last season with Onomah dropping down to the Championship with Aston Villa and Janssen moving over to Turkey with Fenerbahce.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Pochettino clarified why both players were left out of the pre-season squad.

"I think it's different personal situations for different players," he said.





"The situation for Vincent is clear but Josh is part of our plans. He's injured and doing his recovery with Harry Winks, that's why he's not here."

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

This all but confirms that Janssen's time at Spurs will be coming to an end this summer and that fact comes as no surprise given his form over the past two seasons. After signing from AZ Alkmaar in 2016, the Dutch striker failed to have any sort of impact, scoring just six goals in 39 appearances.

His loan spell with Fenerbahce was just as disappointing. Five goals all season indicates that he is probably not going to be an adequate understudy to Harry Kane going forward. With Fernando Llorente also at the club, a move would probably suit both parties.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Onomah on the other hand did show flashes of brilliance during his loan spell at Aston Villa last season and Pochettino clearly sees some potential in the youngster. Tottenham are fairly light when it comes to attacking midfield options, so Onomah may get a decent amount of minutes next season.