Napoli President Claims Juventus Manager is ‘in Love With Hamsik’ After Slovak's Partenopei Stay

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has made the bold claim that Juventus manager Max Allegri is 'in love' with his current captain.

After the coaching shake up in Naples — with Carlo Ancelotti taking over from the now Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri — rumours had suggested that Hamsik could be on his way out.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Hamsik is Napoli's all-time top scorer and is adored by I Ciucciarelli's faithful support. With the Slovak having been in the same colours since 2007, there was potential for a new challenge in China. However, with nobody meeting his €30m asking price, a move is not forthcoming.

Football Italia reports that the ever entertaining De Laurentiis has made some more interesting comments while talking with Sky: “In the past there were offers from Milan, when Allegri was the coach, and Juve, when Allegri was the coach.







“He’s in love with Hamsik. I never believed in his transfer to China, I have [film] units there and I know how the Chinese think.

“Many things are said, but it’s a long time before anything happens.”

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

This speech comes days after new coach Carlo Ancelotti convinced Hamsik to stay in the south of Italy. The ex-Brescia man had been tempted by a big payday in the far east, but nothing ever materialised.

Many would question the need for De Laurentiis to involve the Juve boss in such a conversation, as Hamsik's possible move does not involve Allegri whatsoever.

After agonisingly losing last season's Serie A to the Turin club by four points, Napoli will be hard pressed to go better than their impressive tally of 91 league points this time out.

Feasibly bitter that I Bianconeri have added Cristiano Ronaldo to their squad, De Laurentiis could be trying to play mind games before the season has even begun.

However, with a likely Hamsik stay and the conceivable additions of Valencia's Rodrigo and Santiago Arias from Dutch side PSV, Napoli are still in good shape. If anybody is to mount another challenge to Juve's continued domestic dominance, it'll likely be them.