Newcastle Goalkeeper Agrees Personal Terms Ahead of Potential €5m Transfer

Newcastle United goalkeeper Mats Selz could be on the move this summer and it's likely that he leaves for good this time around, as HLN would have it.

The Belgian paper are claiming that the 26-year-old has already made a personal agreement with Ligue 1 side Strasbourg and is hoping to move there on a four-year deal before the close of the current window.

The French club are expected to make a 'serious financial effort' to secure the stopper's services but no deal has been agreed between the clubs as yet. HLN claim talks are progressing well, however, with Strasbourg looking to part with the sum of €5m in order to obtain Sels' signature.

The Belgian joined the Magpies from Gent for £6.5m in 2016 but has only made a handful of appearances for the club. He spent last season on loan at Anderlecht and was hoping to remain in his native country past the end of the season as the club were keen on signing him.

The club failed to come to an agreement with Newcastle and have since signed Thomas Didillon.

Sels is currently training with Newcastle but other sources claim that the English side are hoping to offload him this summer as they're looking to raise cash after having made three signings so far.

The club announced the sale of Chancel Mbemba to Porto on Monday and are reportedly aiming to get rid of more fringe players. Sels, still the most expensive keeper in Newcastle history, is now expected to complete a move away in the coming days.