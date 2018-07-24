Newcastle Prepare Late Bid for £3m-Rated La Liga Defender After Chancel Mbemba Departure

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is still looking to bolster his back line this summer, and has identified Fabian Schar as his latest target.

It’s been another frustrating transfer window for Benitez, who has found himself limited by the Magpies' financial constraints. Ki Sung-yueng and Martin Dubravka are their only signings so far - the former coming in on a free transfer - with Benitez still keen on a centre-half, a winger and a striker.

Benitez has turned his attention to Schar, who is believed to be actively seeking a move away Deportivo La Coruña after the Spanish club were relegated last season.

So far there have been no serious approaches made for the dead ball specialist though, which could pave the way for Newcastle to seal a quick deal - with the Chronicle reporting that the Magpies are hoping to trigger Schar's £3m release clause.

Schar is still away on holiday following his displays at the World Cup, currently holding up any potential deal and leaving Benitez to prepare a backup option in case a deal doesn’t come off - also keeping an eye on Swansea’s Federico Fernandez.

The club are preparing a loan switch for Fernandez in the hopes of moving a deal along quickly, with so little time left in the window, although the 29-year-old has recently been linked with a move to Krasnodar.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Fernandez confirmed he is keeping his options open but is in no rush to leave.

“I will know more in the next few weeks, but I will continue to train hard - I’m working with the new manager and then we will see what happens.” Fernandez said. “Krasnodar are one of the teams interested. I need to analyse that and other options have come in as well.”