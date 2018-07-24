PSG Eyeing Moves for Chelsea & Spurs Centre-Backs as They Search for Budget Stars

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have listed Antonio Rudiger and Jan Vertonghen as defensive targets this summer, according to Le Parisien.

The Ligue 1 outfit spent previously unimaginable figures to bolster their attack in the last year, having recruited both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last summer. And while the purse strings are thought to be much tighter this time around, they are still intent on securing defensive reinforcements.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Le Parisien are reporting that the Chelsea and Tottenham defenders have emerged as potential signings for PSG. Rudiger, who only joined the Blues last year, has four years to go on his deal at Stamford Bridge and it's unlikely he'll move unless new boss Maurizio Sarri does not favour him.

The Germany international is able to play anywhere across the back line and his versatility has seen him attract the French side's interest, per the source.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Vertonghen, meanwhile, only has a year left to run on his contract, but the Londoners are understandably keen on getting him to sign an extension.

Le Parisien did not attach any fees to their report. And if there's any truth to it, it's unclear how much they will be looking to offer for the defenders at this point in time.

PSG were previously credited with an interest in Rudiger's Chelsea teammate N'Golo Kante but various sources are claiming that a deal isn't within their reach as a result of the finances involved.

Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel is said to have emerged as an alternative target, as is Bayern Munich's Renato Sanches.