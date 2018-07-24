Real Madrid Eyeing Porto Defender as Marcelo Alternative After Officials Discuss Deal in Portugal

Porto left back Alex Telles could be on his way to Real Madrid, with Los Blancos keen to add to their squad as the new season approaches. The European champions held talks on Monday with the Portuguese club, according to Portuguese publication Record.

Real may have a vacancy in the left back position because Theo Hernandez is being pushed out by the Spanish giants. If this is the case, the outfit will need a replacement.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

The Porto star arrived at the club in 2016 and has played two seasons there. The 25-year-old started his career in Brazil where he was born. Juventude was his first club before he moved to Gremio.

Then he moved to Turkish outfit Galatasaray where he scored two goals. After that he decided to venture into Italy, playing for Inter before making a return to Galatasaray.

Cobiçado na Europa, Alex Telles entra na mira do Real Madrid, diz jornal português https://t.co/6FJGplON44 pic.twitter.com/dOykXrciiH — globoesportecom (@globoesportecom) July 23, 2018

Now he is at Porto where he has made 90 appearances, scoring five goals and creating 30 assists.

Yet that is perhaps not where his future lies as reports have been linking him away from the club. Real are set to make a bid and you would think he would grab the opportunity with both hands.

This is not the first time Telles has been linked to Real. Back in 2015 Turkish media said he could join the Spanish club and he had a €40m release clause.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Various media have suggested that the Brazilian could be a target for other clubs too with Juventus, Chelsea and Liverpool reportedly interested.