West Ham Supporters React to Transfer Rumours Surrounding Fan Favourite Midfielder

West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to react to the potential news that the club could be looking to offload Pedro Obiang this summer.

Obiang joined the club in 2015 from Sampdoria and has gone on to make 87 appearances in all competitions. The 26-year-old tends to operate as a deep lying midfielder and although he is clearly a talented player, his time with the Hammers has been undermined with injuries which have held him back somewhat.

West Ham have already been very busy in the transfer market this summer. After recently acquiring Jack Wilshere on a free transfer it appears that there may be no room for Obiang in the side and, according to a report from Sky Sports, West Ham are looking to sell him this summer.

Sky Sports are suggesting that West Ham are currently in negotiations with Obiang's former side Sampdoria and are looking to sell him a for a fee said to be worth £8.9m. If a deal is reached then it is understood that West Ham will look to replace him with Southampton's Mario Lemina.

Although Obiang missed a sizeable chunk of last season through injury, West Ham fans still tend to think very highly of him and they received the news rather poorly on Twitter.

This is bad for us. Rather get shot of Kouyate. — P (@paulholland1987) July 24, 2018

Joke if this happens — Dravonta Davis (@CD9WHU) July 24, 2018

First of all why would we sell our best DM. And why sell him to bring in another of the same quality? — BlowingBubbles (@IfeWHU) July 24, 2018

Not happy with this — Paul Bryan (@PaulBry12728885) July 24, 2018

Ludicrous. Sell Kouyate instead — Scott Sickelmore (@ScottySicko) July 24, 2018

Letting Obiang leave would be a mistake — Chicago Hammers (@ChicagoHammers) July 24, 2018

West Ham kick off their Premier League season away to Liverpool on the 12th of August. Despite bolstering their squad significantly, it may still prove to be a difficult season for the Hammers as they look to push themselves back into to the top half of the table.





Time will tell as to whether Obiang will be a part of Pellegrini's plans moving forward.