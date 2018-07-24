West Ham Unveil Ode to Historic 1993 Season With Third Kit Ahead of 2018/19 Campaign

West Ham have officially released their new third kit ahead of the 2018/19 season; paying homage to the first ever alternate strip worn by the club back in the 1992/93 campaign - a year in which the Hammers won their first ever promotion into the top flight.

It was a historic season for West Ham. Guided by Billy Bonds, the likes of Trevor Morley, Clive Allen, Ian Bishop, Alvin Martin and Julian Dicks all played their part in a campaign that saw an incredible 88 points amassed as they climbed into the top flight.

The new kids on the block... Introducing our 2018/19 Third Kit!



July 24, 2018

And now, in a tribute to that great side, the club have officially released another third kit, 26 years later, inspired by the original.

The light grey shirt is complete with diagonal claret and blue graphics across both shoulders, with a crest designed to match with sky blue piping and claret crossed hammers and wording.

The kit is then finished with light grey shorts, and the same claret and blue design as seen on the shirt; with sky blue socks to finish.

A classy outfit, to say the least. The entire kit is available to purchase on the club's official website.

A first look of the Hammers in action donning their new kit could well be on Wednesday afternoon. 25 July sees Manuel Pellegrini's side travel to Walsall in order to take on Aston Villa. As the 'away' side, and with a very similar home kit to the Villains, it could well be that the club are keen to show off their new strip against their Championship opponents.

July 24, 2018

West Ham's season finally gets underway on Sunday 12 August. However, a tricky visit to Anfield sees the club face Liverpool in an early Premier League test.