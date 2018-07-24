West Ham Unveil Ode to Historic 1993 Season With Third Kit Ahead of 2018/19 Campaign

By 90Min
July 24, 2018

West Ham have officially released their new third kit ahead of the 2018/19 season; paying homage to the first ever alternate strip worn by the club back in the 1992/93 campaign - a year in which the Hammers won their first ever promotion into the top flight.

It was a historic season for West Ham. Guided by Billy Bonds, the likes of Trevor Morley, Clive Allen, Ian Bishop, Alvin Martin and Julian Dicks all played their part in a campaign that saw an incredible 88 points amassed as they climbed into the top flight.

And now, in a tribute to that great side, the club have officially released another third kit, 26 years later, inspired by the original.

The light grey shirt is complete with diagonal claret and blue graphics across both shoulders, with a crest designed to match with sky blue piping and claret crossed hammers and wording.

The kit is then finished with light grey shorts, and the same claret and blue design as seen on the shirt; with sky blue socks to finish.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

A classy outfit, to say the least. The entire kit is available to purchase on the club's official website.

A first look of the Hammers in action donning their new kit could well be on Wednesday afternoon. 25 July sees Manuel Pellegrini's side travel to Walsall in order to take on Aston Villa. As the 'away' side, and with a very similar home kit to the Villains, it could well be that the club are keen to show off their new strip against their Championship opponents.

West Ham's season finally gets underway on Sunday 12 August. However, a tricky visit to Anfield sees the club face Liverpool in an early Premier League test. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)