Wolves Confirm the Signing of Portugal International João Moutinho on a Two-Year Deal

By 90Min
July 24, 2018

Wolves have today confirmed the signing of yet another Portuguese star: Joao Moutinho. The midfielder has joined the newly promoted side from AS Monaco for a reported - minuscule - fee of £5m. 

Moutinho has signed a two-year deal at the club following the completion of his medical on Tuesday afternoon. 

The club's official announcement of the signing reads: 

"Wolves have made experienced Portuguese midfielder Joao Moutinho their latest new signing ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

"The 31-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a two-year deal and becomes the third new face to arrive at Molineux this summer. 

Moutinho becomes the eighth - yes, eighth - Portuguese national to sign for Wolves in recent years; and he's probably the most impressive acquisition yet. The midfielder has won an astonishing 113 caps for his national team, and played an integral part in Portugal's shock Euro 2016 triumph, featuring in the final win over France. 

Coupled with his success at international level, Moutinho has also enjoyed a trophy laden club career. The 31-year-old won three consecutive league titles, as well as the 2010/11 Europa League at Porto, before moving to AS Monaco, where he enjoyed further success; winning Ligue in 2017 and reaching the UEFA Champions League semi final. 

The former AS Monaco man will undoubtedly add some much needed experience to an already impressive Wolves side. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)