Wolves Confirm the Signing of Portugal International João Moutinho on a Two-Year Deal

Wolves have today confirmed the signing of yet another Portuguese star: Joao Moutinho. The midfielder has joined the newly promoted side from AS Monaco for a reported - minuscule - fee of £5m.

Moutinho has signed a two-year deal at the club following the completion of his medical on Tuesday afternoon.

The club's official announcement of the signing reads:

"Wolves have made experienced Portuguese midfielder Joao Moutinho their latest new signing ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

"The 31-year-old midfielder has put pen to paper on a two-year deal and becomes the third new face to arrive at Molineux this summer.

Moutinho becomes the eighth - yes, eighth - Portuguese national to sign for Wolves in recent years; and he's probably the most impressive acquisition yet. The midfielder has won an astonishing 113 caps for his national team, and played an integral part in Portugal's shock Euro 2016 triumph, featuring in the final win over France.

We are delighted to confirm that @JoaoMoutinho has signed for Wolves on a two-year deal. #BemVindoJoão



🇵🇹🐺 pic.twitter.com/2sCJ2ubK7U — Wolves (@Wolves) July 24, 2018

Coupled with his success at international level, Moutinho has also enjoyed a trophy laden club career. The 31-year-old won three consecutive league titles, as well as the 2010/11 Europa League at Porto, before moving to AS Monaco, where he enjoyed further success; winning Ligue in 2017 and reaching the UEFA Champions League semi final.

The former AS Monaco man will undoubtedly add some much needed experience to an already impressive Wolves side.