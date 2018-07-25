Antonio Conte Reportedly AC Milan's Top Target to Replace Gennaro Gattuso at the San Siro

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Milan have instated Antonio Conte as their first choice target to replace manager Gennaro Gattuso, according to reports. 

The Italian parted ways with Chelsea earlier this month after a long and drawn out saga between the two parties ended on a sour note, with Conte prepared to take legal action over his dismissal and £9m pay off fee

But with the 48-year-old currently out of work, Milan's new general manager, Leonardo, has identified Conte as the man capable of catapulting the Rossoneri back to the top of Serie A.

According to Corriere dello Sport reporter Alfredo Pedulla, Milan have made contact with Conte to discuss the role further, but the Italian boss has 'asked for time' to consider the offer as he is still in the midst of settling his dispute with the Blues. 

Conte is said to open to taking over the helm at San Siro, but is cautious of complicating his case with the Premier League side. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Milan, themselves, are in the middle of a summer shakeup having seen the club taken over by American investment company Elliott Management after former owner Li Yonghing failed to repay a debt of up to £28m, with Ivan Gazidis and Umberto Gandini expected to be added to a long list of new faces at the club this year. 

With Gattuso having few allies at the top of the club following the overhaul, it appears his time in charge is limited with the former Juventus boss the overwhelming favourite to be his successor. 

Conte won three Serie A titles and two Italian Super Cups with the Turin side during his three-years at the helm. 

