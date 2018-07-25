Arsenal & Chelsea Alerted as Long-Term Target Leon Bailey Pushes for Swift Premier League Move

Arsenal and Chelsea have been put on red alert following the latest revelation over in the Bundesliga. Long time target of both clubs, Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey, is reportedly desperate to force through a move to the Premier League before the transfer window slams shut in early August.

It was a transfer trail that went rather cold rather quickly. At the beginning of the summer, a host of teams around Europe were strongly linked with a move for the 20-year-old, but once the World Cup started, the rumours started to die off, and Bailey was almost forgotten about.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Until now, that is. According to The Sun, both London outfits in Arsenal and Chelsea have sat up and taken notice at Bailey's desire to move to England.

The winger is keen to make the move before next season starts, and with little over two weeks left of the top flight window remaining open, there's little time to do it in.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

Unai Emery has already admitted that his transfer business is done this summer, having done most of his work early on in the window. However, the Spaniard could well be tempted into a final push for one more player.

Bailey is expected to be available for somewhere in the £35m to £40m region, and Arsenal's options out wide would be greatly strengthened with the Jamaican's arrival.

On the other hand, Chelsea's winger situation leaves them sweating. With Eden Hazard being heavily courted by Real Madrid, and Willian desperate to leave Stamford Bridge, Roman Abramovich could be forced to put his hand in his pocket and reinforce the wider areas.