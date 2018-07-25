Aston Villa Release Statement Confirming Steve Bruce Will Remain Manager With Owners' 'Full Backing'

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Aston Villa have confirmed that Steve Bruce will continue as manager of the club, after speculation surrounding his future. 

A statement released on Wednesday evening revealed that the 57-year-old manager and novelist met with the club's owners this week to discuss their collective vision for the club's future. 

The short statement added that Bruce would continue with the full backing of new owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, after a week of talk around the club which had suggested that Thierry Henry was set to be brought in for his first managerial role. 

Bruce himself admitted that he was so shocked that he 'blurted out' his coffee when reading about the links with Henry, with the Guardian quoting him as saying: “Whatever state this club is in, I think it needs me. 

“The new owners might want to have their own man in. All the indications are that this is not the case but until I get in front of them I won’t know. I hope they give me the opportunity but I wouldn’t be surprised if it isn’t going to be that way because, as we’ve seen many times, the new broom always sweeps clean.”

The Midlands club found themselves in serious financial trouble this summer, having failed to win promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking last season - despite relatively heavy spending on transfers and wages. 

A lean summer looks in prospect, with last season's breakout star Jack Grealish at the centre of a red-hot transfer battle as Spurs and other top flight clubs look to secure his signature. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)