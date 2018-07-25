Aston Villa Release Statement Confirming Steve Bruce Will Remain Manager With Owners' 'Full Backing'

Aston Villa have confirmed that Steve Bruce will continue as manager of the club, after speculation surrounding his future.

A statement released on Wednesday evening revealed that the 57-year-old manager and novelist met with the club's owners this week to discuss their collective vision for the club's future.

The short statement added that Bruce would continue with the full backing of new owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, after a week of talk around the club which had suggested that Thierry Henry was set to be brought in for his first managerial role.

Bruce himself admitted that he was so shocked that he 'blurted out' his coffee when reading about the links with Henry, with the Guardian quoting him as saying: “Whatever state this club is in, I think it needs me.

“The new owners might want to have their own man in. All the indications are that this is not the case but until I get in front of them I won’t know. I hope they give me the opportunity but I wouldn’t be surprised if it isn’t going to be that way because, as we’ve seen many times, the new broom always sweeps clean.”

Rumours of Thierry Henry’s imminent arrival at @AVFCOfficial are disrespectful. In my view the right man, Steve Bruce is already at the club. We discuss that next on @talkSPORT — Jim White (@JimWhite) July 24, 2018

The Midlands club found themselves in serious financial trouble this summer, having failed to win promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking last season - despite relatively heavy spending on transfers and wages.

A lean summer looks in prospect, with last season's breakout star Jack Grealish at the centre of a red-hot transfer battle as Spurs and other top flight clubs look to secure his signature.