Atletico Madrid Complete Signing of Celta Vigo Star Jonny and Immediately Loan Him to Wolves

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of full-back Jonny Castro on a six-year deal, before sending the defender on a season-long loan to Wolves, as the Midlands side look to build their squad ahead of the coming Premier League season.

The 24-year-old signed for last season's La Liga runners up on Wednesday, and has been instantly loaned to the Premier League new boys in a bid to get him consistent first-team football while Filipe Luis, Juanfran and World Cup finalists Lucas Hernandez and Sime Vrsaljko hold down the full-back slots in the Spanish capital.

Jonny, as he is commonly known, came through Celta Vigo's youth system and made more than 200 appearances for the Galician side before making his move to join Diego Simeone's side this summer - including 36 in the league alone last season.

Successful at youth level on the international stage, Jonny won the Under-19 European Championships with Spain in 2012 and was part of the Spain side who lost the final of the Under-21s European Championship last summer.