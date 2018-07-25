Bayern CEO Confirms Talks Between Jerome Boateng, PSG Over Potential Transfer

The clubs have yet to discuss terms, but Jerome Boateng is in talks with PSG over a potential transfer.

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is in talks with PSG over a potential summer move, according to Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The 29-year-old has spent seven seasons with Bayern having moved from Manchester City in 2011, and has made over 250 appearances for the club. He's won six league titles as well as three German Cups and a Champions League during his time in Bavaria; however his future with Bayern has been put into question in recent weeks.

There has been reported interest from Manchester United since Boateng's Germany exited the World Cup at the group stage, however Sky Sports have reported that according to Rummenigge, the defender's agents are now in talks with PSG representatives about a potential move.

Speaking to the press, he said: "At the moment there is no direct contact between the clubs. But there is contact between his agents and PSG. We have to wait, if we could find a basis for a transfer. 

"Now we have to wait and see whether, at the end of the day, we find a basis on which we can agree on a transfer. We have to find a transfer fee that would be acceptable for both."

With the arrival of Thomas Tuchel as manager, the Parisians look set to bolster their back line ahead of the new season with their sights set firmly on finally winning a Champions League. 

Should the transfer materialize, Boateng would join up with some of the world's best players such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Thiago Silva in the French capital.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)