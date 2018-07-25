Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is in talks with PSG over a potential summer move, according to Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The 29-year-old has spent seven seasons with Bayern having moved from Manchester City in 2011, and has made over 250 appearances for the club. He's won six league titles as well as three German Cups and a Champions League during his time in Bavaria; however his future with Bayern has been put into question in recent weeks.

There has been reported interest from Manchester United since Boateng's Germany exited the World Cup at the group stage, however Sky Sports have reported that according to Rummenigge, the defender's agents are now in talks with PSG representatives about a potential move.

Speaking to the press, he said: "At the moment there is no direct contact between the clubs. But there is contact between his agents and PSG. We have to wait, if we could find a basis for a transfer.

"Now we have to wait and see whether, at the end of the day, we find a basis on which we can agree on a transfer. We have to find a transfer fee that would be acceptable for both."

With the arrival of Thomas Tuchel as manager, the Parisians look set to bolster their back line ahead of the new season with their sights set firmly on finally winning a Champions League.

Should the transfer materialize, Boateng would join up with some of the world's best players such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Thiago Silva in the French capital.