How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica: ICC Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday, July 25.

By Jenna West
July 25, 2018

Borussia Dortmund and Benfica will face off in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday at Heinz Field, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coming off of back-to-back wins against the Premier League's Manchester City and Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund is looking to keep their preseason winning streak alive. With the help of U.S. midfielder Christian Pulisic, Dortmund has scored four goals and only conceded one in the two matches.

Two of those goals scored came from Pulisic, who is a native of Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNews

Live Stream: You can live stream the match on ESPN+ or the Watch ESPN app.

