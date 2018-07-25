Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Linked With Exit Door as PSG Consider €50m Move

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Borussia Dortmund could be set to lose midfielder Julian Weigl this summer should the German club go ahead with their plans to sign Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel.

According to Bild, the 22-year-old midfielder has attracted the interest of PSG and would consider joining the French champions should Witsel sign for Dortmund. Should PSG wish to sign Weigl, it will set the club back around €50m.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

Dortmund have been increasingly linked with a move for Witsel in recent weeks following the midfielder's strong performances for Belgium at the World Cup this summer, with the club reportedly ready to make a move for the 29-year-old despite him never having played in one of Europe's top five leagues and currently plying his trade at Chinese outfit Tianjin Quanjian.


PSG are currently managed by former Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel, who brought Weigl to Dortmund in 2015. In addition to the allure of the money PSG could offer Weigl and continued Champions League football, the midfielder could well be tempted by the possibility of playing under his former manager once again.

Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages

Weigl signed for Dortmund from German third-tier side 1860 Munich in 2015 and has enjoyed a successful three years at the Signal Iduna Park, making 126 appearances for the club to date.


He received his first call-up to the German national side in 2016 having represented his country at youth level and was named in Die Mannschaft's squad for Euro 2016, though he did not play in any games at the tournament.

The midfielder is currently recovering from an adductor injury, which caused him to miss out on the club's pre-season tour in the United States.

