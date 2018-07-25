Chelsea Eyeing Move for Relegated Stoke Star as Blues Prepare for Thibaut Courtois Departure

July 25, 2018

Chelsea have placed Stoke City star Jack Butland onto their shortlist of goalkeepers who could replace Thibaut Courtois this summer, according to reports.

The Blues have already weighed up making moves for Arsenal's Petr Čech and Leicester City star Kasper Schmeichel as their first choice goalkeeper Courtois nears his rumoured £35m move to Real Madrid.

But the decision makers at Stamford Bridge are now considering a move for wantaway Stoke goalkeeper Butland, according to Sky Sports

The 25-year-old is reportedly eyeing a transfer to a top-six team in the Premier League this summer, all but ending Crystal Palace and Leicester's interest in the England international.

New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is yet to give the green light over a move, but replacing Courtois will be made a top priority as soon as his move to the Santiago Bernabéu is completed.

Sarri is first planning on holding talks with both Eden Hazard and Willian as pre-season gets underway. Both players are supposedly attracting interest from Barcelona, with the latter even subject to three offers from the Catalan giants - the highest of which was in the region of €61m.

As attentions now begin to turn back to the club's pursuit of a new goalkeeper, Butland could be fast-tracked to the top of their wishlist if Chelsea's hierarchy want to sign a long-term replacement for Courtois, as opposed to a temporary stop-gap.

Butland played second fiddle to Jordan Pickford for the Three Lions during the World Cup, failing to make a single appearance in Russia along with Burnley's Nick Pope.

