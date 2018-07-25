Chelsea & Man Utd Open Talks for Bayern Munich Star Amid Reported Interest From Man City

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago appears to be a man in high demand, as Chelsea and Manchester United have now joined the race to sign the Spaniard.

The Bundesliga giants are believed to be looking to sell players in order to reduce the size of their first team squad, and Thiago has been mooted as one of the players who could be set for a departure from the Allianz Arena.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

ESPN sources claim that Manchester United and Chelsea have both enquired about the 27-year-old's availability, but they face competition from Manchester City and Barcelona to secure his signature.

Thiago has twice worked under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola; firstly at Barcelona and then in Munich before Guardiola joined Manchester City.

Hasan Salihamidzic, Bayern Munich's sporting director, told German outlet Suddeutsche Zeitung that the team were planning on keeping Thiago, instead hinting that one or two other central midfielders in the squad would be sold.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

However, Thiago appears to be generating the most interest, meaning he may be the player who is sold. 

The Spaniard is widely regarded as an incredibly gifted technical player and has excelled during his time at both Barcelona and Bayern. He came close to joining Manchester United in 2013, before Guardiola swooped to bring Thiago to Munich.

However, he has struggled with injuries since joining and missed a sizeable chunk of his first two seasons with the club as a result of various serious injuries, eventually finding fitness from 2015 onwards.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Last season was another injury-stricken campaign though. He missed 14 Bundesliga games and, with the arrival of Schalke 04's Leon Goretzka, could find himself falling down the pecking order in Munich.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)