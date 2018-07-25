Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev has seemingly confirmed a deal for Chelsea target Aleksandr Golovin, with additional reports claiming the Russian star will undergo a medical on Thursday ahead of a €30m five-year deal.

The CSKA Moscow midfielder, who looked all but certain to join Maurizio Sarri's new side, now appears to be on his way to the south of France following a successful World Cup campaign with Russia.

Speaking to Sport Express on Wednesday, Vasilyev confirmed that negotiations had been completed for the 22-year-old, who will leave his native Russia to compete in the Champions League for the very first time with Les Monegasques.

Vasilyev also revealed in the interview that his countryman Golovin will join on a five-year deal after 'complicated' negotiations that included fighting off interest from both Chelsea and Juventus.

The Blues had been heavily linked with the Russian playmaker for some time, but according to Goal, Golovin's will sign for Monaco in a €30m up front deal, while CSKA are set to receive a percentage of any future sale of the 22-year-old star.

Golovin is expected to head to Monaco as early as Thursday to have a medical and looks set to be unveiled in the famous red and white in the evening.

Chelsea will now have to look elsewhere to bolster their midfield options.

Their interest is reportedly still strong for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago, but the Spaniard also appears to be in high demand with the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United chasing his signature.