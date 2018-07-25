Chelsea Starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi Offered New Contract & First Team Spot Under Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has been offered a new contract at Stamford Bridge, and a spot in the first team, by new head coach Maurizio Sarri.

According to Goal, the Blues have offered the 17-year-old, who scored 21 goals in 30 matches across various youth levels last season, a five year contract and a promotion to the first team squad for this coming season by the former Napoli manager.

Good start to preseason with a 1-0 win vs Perth, good to get the assist, on to the next @ChelseaFC 💙🔥 pic.twitter.com/GWT6BR2xay — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) July 23, 2018

Hudson-Odoi is one, if not the, brightest talents in the Chelsea academy, and already has two first team appearances, with his debut coming against Newcastle in the FA Cup in January, and made his Premier League debut a few weeks later.

The youngster has featured under Sarri throughout preseason, playing one half of Chelsea’s victory against Perth Glory earlier this week, creating the assist for the only goal of the game.

While Chelsea may have offered a contract and a spot in the first team, they will face competition for Hudson-Odoi, with European powerhouses Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus all reportedly interested in the youngster.

GREG WOOD/GettyImages

Chelsea youth team manager Jody Morris expressed admiration for Hudson-Odoi, and believes deserves his chance under the new first team manager.

Morris stated: "He will get a lot of plaudits because he has shown in glimpses that he has got real, real quality. He showed in other glimpses that he needs to mature and he needs to follow instructions.

"He has got a lot to learn, and so have a lot of players on the pitch, but he has certainly got a chance if he keeps his feet on the ground and matures properly. There's a young kid there that has got a fantastic amount of talent."

WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!!!🏆🏆❤❤⚽️⚽️👌🏾👌🏾 A post shared by Callum Hudson-Odoi (@calteck10) on Oct 28, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

While first team football has been hard to come by for Hudson-Odoi, the forward has already claimed silverware for club and country at youth level, having won both the FA Youth Cup on two occasions, and the Under-18 Premier League with Chelsea, and the FIFA Under-17 World Cup with England last year.