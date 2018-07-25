Crystal Palace Enter Negotiations for West Ham Enforcer Cheikhou Kouyate as Club Ready £10m Bid

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Crystal Palace have reportedly entered discussions with West Ham over midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, as the club looks set to finally kick start their summer transfer window. 

The 28-year-old Senegalese International has been a mainstay in the first team for his four years at West Ham. He made 37 appearances for the club last season, as they narrowly avoided relegation from the top flight.

New boss Manuel Pellegrini has been quick to stamp his mark on the squad though and has added Jack Wilshere and Felipe Anderson to the ranks. Pellegrini also has plenty of other central midfield options, and has allegedly told Kouyate he does not feature in his plans for next season.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

It was reported only recently that FC Porto were preparing to lure the combative midfielder to the Primeira Liga. Kouyate was being lined up for a potential £14m switch to the Portuguese top flight but according to Sky sources, Crystal Palace are set to offer the player a Premier League lifeline.

Palace are hoping the mere 15-mile move could appeal more to Kouyate who won’t need to uproot his family to continue his playing career and are allegedly preparing a £10m bid.

The Eagles allowed Yohan Cabaye to leave at the end of the season and have been on the lookout for a central midfield replacement.

Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

The south London club have been unable to complete any deals so far this summer other than the arrival of Vicente Guaita on a free transfer. Manager Roy Hodgson will be eager to add to a side that was under serious threat of relegation for the majority of last season.

Kouyate has made 129 Premier League appearances for West Ham, scoring 12 goals and notching up seven assists.  

