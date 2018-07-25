Emre Can Reveals What Jurgen Klopp Said to Him When He Left Liverpool for Juventus

Juventus midfielder Emre Can has revealed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wished him well when the German international left Anfield to join the Italian champions earlier this summer, and insists their relationship always remained strong.

Can opted against signing a new Liverpool contract and quit the club as a free agent. Despite the protracted saga, he continued to play regularly for the Reds and has admitted that he is grateful to Klopp for that.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"My relationship with Klopp was always good. He wished me all the best when I told him I was leaving," Can told BBC Sport while on tour with his new club in the United States.

"Not a lot of managers would let you play so many times when you are in the final year of your contract. But I always did my best. I always wanted to help the team. That is what he saw. That is why he kept faith with me."

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

A back injury late in the season ruled the 24-year-old out of the final weeks of 2017/18, although he did recover in time to appear as a late substitute in the Champions League final.

Now, both Can and Juve are looking to go one better and bring the trophy back to Turin, 22 long years and five losing finals after the club's last European title.

"I am really happy to be in Turin. The project is big," Can explained.

"Our main focus has to be Serie A but of course we want to win the Champions League. We don't just go in there and think 'we will see what happens'. Juventus has always tried to win the Champions League."