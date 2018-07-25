Everton Officials Travel to Barcelona to Finalise Deal for French Left Back Lucas Digne

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Everton officials are believed to have travelled to Barcelona in the hopes of finalising a deal for left back Lucas Digne.

The defender's commitment to searching for increased game time has been well documented this summer, and Everton have long been at the front of the queue to acquire the Frenchman, previously rated at £22m

It's understood that new Everton boss Marco Silva sees 25-year-old Digne as the successor to Leighton Baines as the Toffees long term left back.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

According to SPORT, officials from Everton are believed to have travelled to Barcelona in the hopes of closing a deal for the defender. 

Despite the Toffees' initial bid being rejected due to it being below the asking price, negotiations are now understood to be underway after Barça made it clear that Digne would not be sold for less than €16m.

The move appears to make sense for both parties, with Marco Silva having already declared an interest in Digne, and the player himself confirming playing time was a priority for him.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The signing of Digne will be yet another statement of intent from Everton, having already confirmed the signing of Brazilian attacker Richarlison for a fee believed to be in the region of £50m, considering add-ons

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)