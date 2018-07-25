Former England Goalkeeper Rob Green Ready to Delay Retirement as Chelsea Prepare Shock Move

Chelsea are lining up a shock move for former England international Rob Green as their search for a goalkeeper goes on.

The 38-year-old was released by Huddersfield Town at the end of last season and was preparing for retirement, but the Sun report that new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has cast an eye over Green as he looks to add some experienced backup to his squad - while adding to his home-grown player quota to boot.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The prospect of joining Chelsea as their second or third choice stopper, with any appearances in the first time being fleeting, is likely to appeal to Green - with Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero currently ahead of him in the pecking order.

Courtois has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer though, with just one year left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues could see their situation between the posts shaken up dramatically before the season starts in just over a fortnight.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Chelsea are also thought to be preparing an approach for either Jordan Pickford or Jack Butland if Courtois does complete a late move away - but Green is likely to be the first man through the doors, with a short-term deal close to completion.

Green has made over 650 appearances in his career, spending nine seasons in the Premier League with Norwich, West Ham, QPR and Huddersfield.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

He was England’s first choice showstopper for the 2010 World Cup, a tournament that was sadly overshadowed for him by his calamitous error that gifted USA a crucial goal in a 1-1 group stage draw.