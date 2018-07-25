'I'll Do My Best to Stay': Pep Guardiola Admits He Could Get Tired of Winning at Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted he could get tired of winning at the Sky Blues, but declares he is still happy as manager at the Etihad.

According to The Mirror, the former Barcelona head coach - who left his role at the Nou Camp due to exhaustion - could see himself getting tired of managing the reigning Premier League champions, but has vowed to see out the remaining three years of his current contract.

Guardiola stated: “football trainers, always we are in a dangerous position,” said the Blues boss.

“But the family is happy living in Manchester, my experiences of the Premier League are good. I have a young team and I am comfortable working with them.

“But football, when you feel you are tired and the players don’t follow you, even if I have the contract, I will speak with the people about it and we are going to find a solution. But I’ll do my best to stay this time together."

Manchester City finished 19 points clear of second placed Manchester United last season, to clinch the Premier League title in style, finishing the campaign on 100 points.

The 47-year-old manager claims that continuing to win trophies at the Sky Blues in integral in his staying put at the club.

“If we are not able to be consistent and be there to win the title. That’s the most important thing to arrive in April and May and be there for the title.”

Pep Guardiola, due to the signing of the deal, is under contract at the Etihad until the summer of 2021.