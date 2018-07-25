Journalist Claims Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Will Make One More Signing Should Duo Leave Anfield

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Following the high-profile arrivals of Naby Keita, Fabinho, Alisson and Xherdan Shaqiri, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could look to make one more signing, should both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet leave the club.

That's the view of Liverpool Echo journalist James Pearce, who believes that the departure of either keeper would force the Reds manager into making an additional purchase.


“It’s going to be interesting to see how it pans out over the next fortnight,” Pearce said: “Clearly, if Karius and Mignolet both leave then Klopp would need to go and sign a back up keeper," Pearce said.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

“I can understand people saying that Karius needs to go and have a fresh start elsewhere, but financially this would be the worst time for Liverpool to sell him. His value is at rock bottom.

“Klopp isn’t looking to move Karius on. His plan is for Karius and Grabara to provide cover for Alisson. Of course if Karius really pushes for a move then Klopp may have to re-assess. Either way I can’t see Mignolet staying.”

Karius and Mignolet have both fought to be Liverpool's first choice goalkeeper in recent seasons, but the arrival of Alisson for a record fee seems set to end Mignolet's time on Merseyside.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Alisson is still on holiday following Brazil's World Cup run, meaning Karius and Mignolet still have the chance to perform in pre-season. However, Karius has endured a tough pre-season, making a costly error in a friendly against Tranmere which was reminiscent of his torrid display in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

After Karius's arrival in 2016, Klopp has opted to rotate his goalkeepers, giving both the chance to impress. After initially forcing his way into the team, Karius fell behind Mignolet in the pecking order in September 2016. Mignolet kept his place in the team until January 2018, when Karius began to impress.

However, Klopp's uncertainty towards his goalkeepers has forced him into an expensive deal for Alisson, meaning one of the goalkeepers will certainly not make the matchday squad, and could therefore look to leave.

