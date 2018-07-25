Jurgen Klopp 'Happy' With Current Centre Back Options Despite Links to Croatian World Cup Star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to have no intention to sign Besiktas and Croatia centre back Domogaj Vida this summer - despite links claiming that the German is keen to add the defender to his ranks at Anfield ahead of next season.

The World Cup certainly was a month where players put their own names in the shop window, with the likes of Hirving Lozano, Lucas Torreira and Benjamin Pavard having proven themselves as a result of the tournament.

TF-Images/GettyImages

One other name is Domogaj Vida, who was highly influential in Croatia's venture to their first ever World Cup final in Russia. As a result, he's been linked with a move to the Premier League - and in particular, to Liverpool.

However, according to the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce, Klopp has absolutely no desire to sign the Besiktas centre half, and will instead begin the new campaign with the same defensive set up that finished last season.

#LFC have absolutely no interest in Besiktas defender Vida despite the persistent speculation. Klopp happy with CB options. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) July 24, 2018

This is all despite Joel Matip's most recent injury setback. The Cameroonian missed the last couple of months of last term with a hamstring injury, and has just been ruled out of the Reds' pre-season tour of the US as a result of a thigh complaint.

Despite not signing any defenders all summer, Liverpool have certainly been busy in the transfer market.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Xherdan Shaqiri has arrived alongside central midfield duo Fabinho and Naby Keita; meanwhile, the club have finally solved their goalkeeping problems by smashing the world record fee for a stopper in signing Alisson from Roma. Perhaps enough money has been spent.