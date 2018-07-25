Juventus Place Massive Price Tag on Star Midfielder Amid Interest From Barcelona & Man City

Juventus' Miralem Pjanic is one of the hottest commodities in Europe right now, and his new agent Fali Ramadani is keen to see his client leave Turin to join one of a host of suitors - all of them European giants.





Leading the race for the Bosnian international's signature is Barcelona, though Manchester City were also rumoured to be in the hunt for the 28-year-old.

According to SPORT, Ramadani is attempting to set up a meeting with Barcelona's president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, to reach a deal for his client, while also negotiating with officials at Juventus to reach a solution that works for all parties.

Yet Juventus may not be willing to play ball, since they view Pjanic as an integral part of their squad and a key piece for the future, with good reason.





Not only did the midfielder only join the Old Lady two years ago from Roma, but in 91 appearances for the club, he's bagged 15 goals and 28 assists. Last season alone he scored seven goals and added 14 assists in all competitions, with his skill from set pieces a particular highlight.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

It's therefore understandable that Juventus don't want to let go of such a talent, but a report from Sky Italia suggests that the club would be willing to sell if a bid matches their asking price of €100m.

Early reports indicated that Barcelona were interested in the Bosnian to replace Andres Iniesta, but it remains to be seen what additional business the Catalan club will do after signing Malcom from Bordeaux earlier this week.

That moment Miralem Pjanić knew he would never ever take another free kick for Juventus again 😂 pic.twitter.com/Oq1HyrFjm8 — Footy Jokes (@Footy_JokesOG) July 17, 2018

The result is that Pjanic may end up staying at Juventus, with the club even looking to offer him a new contract in the hopes of keeping him around to form a terrifying partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo.