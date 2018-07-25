Kylian Mbappe Reveals He Spoke With N'Golo Kanté Over PSG Switch During World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain winger Kylian Mbappé has revealed that he talked with N'Golo Kanté during the World Cup in the hopes that the Chelsea midfielder would be convinced of a move to the French capital.

The 19-year-old, who was awarded as the Best Young Player during the competition this summer, also admitted that he left a note in Kanté's pocket when they returned from their World Cup winning campaign in Russia.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"I spoke to N’Golo during the World Cup, but not extensively because I know that when you bombard the brain with transfer stuff," Mbappé told France Football.





"At the end, I left a few words in his pockets, that he would have discovered once he got home to properly send a message."





Mbappé has only joined Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent basis this summer, having spent last year on loan in the French capital from AS Monaco. But the teenager is already being linked with big money moves elsewhere across Europe.

This is @nglkante attending @cesc4official wedding a few months ago. I have nothing but respect for him!! No designer suits but came in his shorts!! 💙 #CFC pic.twitter.com/Vr3RZh8ofm — Chelsea FC Fan Club (@ConteBlueArmy) July 25, 2018

The 19-year-old has most notably been linked with a move to Real Madrid, especially following Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to join Juventus.

However, admitting that he was attempting to convince Chelsea star Kanté over a move to the Parc des Princes suggests that Mbappé is eager to stay in the French capital.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Officials at PSG will be hoping that both Mbappé and Neymar stay at the club this summer, while the addition of Gianluigi Buffon could help them finally challenge for the Champions League next season.