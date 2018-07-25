Leeds Agree Eye-Catching Move for Wolves Full-Back and Fan Favourite Barry Douglas

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Leeds United have agreed a fee with Premier League newcomers Wolves for Scottish left-back Barry Douglas and are set to sign new Atletico Madrid defender Jonny Castro as his replacement. 

After five goals and fourteen assists for Nuno Esprito Santo's title-winners last season, the Mail report that Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds have made somewhat of a shock move for Douglas.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

This news comes after the rumours that Wolves are set to land Jonny Castro on a season-long loan after he completed his £6m move to Atleti from Celta Vigo this week.

As well as this, Wolves supposedly have already bid for Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko, although their has reportedly been no further movement since the bid.

The Mail report that Douglas has already agreed personal terms with United, and the formalities including the fee for the player have all been agreed after lengthy negotiations between both clubs.

Since his move to Wanderers from Turkish outfit Konyaspor, Douglas has become a real favourite amongst the Molineux faithful. Indeed, he proved to be a key part of Santo's fluid 5-2-3 formation which saw his side win the Championship.


Nevertheless, the deal means Wolves can now make profit on the wing-back whilst also replacing him with Jonny - who fits the calibre of player that the club hope to attract with the aims of seriously competing in the Premier League in the forthcoming season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)