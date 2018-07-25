Leeds Agree Eye-Catching Move for Wolves Full-Back and Fan Favourite Barry Douglas

Leeds United have agreed a fee with Premier League newcomers Wolves for Scottish left-back Barry Douglas and are set to sign new Atletico Madrid defender Jonny Castro as his replacement.

After five goals and fourteen assists for Nuno Esprito Santo's title-winners last season, the Mail report that Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds have made somewhat of a shock move for Douglas.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

This news comes after the rumours that Wolves are set to land Jonny Castro on a season-long loan after he completed his £6m move to Atleti from Celta Vigo this week.

As well as this, Wolves supposedly have already bid for Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko, although their has reportedly been no further movement since the bid.

The Mail report that Douglas has already agreed personal terms with United, and the formalities including the fee for the player have all been agreed after lengthy negotiations between both clubs.

I'm told that Wolves have accepted a bid from Leeds for Barry Douglas #wwfc — Tim Spiers (@tim_spiers_Star) July 25, 2018

Since his move to Wanderers from Turkish outfit Konyaspor, Douglas has become a real favourite amongst the Molineux faithful. Indeed, he proved to be a key part of Santo's fluid 5-2-3 formation which saw his side win the Championship.





Nevertheless, the deal means Wolves can now make profit on the wing-back whilst also replacing him with Jonny - who fits the calibre of player that the club hope to attract with the aims of seriously competing in the Premier League in the forthcoming season.