Leicester City Boss Claude Puel Issues Warning to Club Owners Over England Star

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has issued the Foxes' owners a stark warning that the club must match defender Harry Maguire's ambitions if they are to keep hold of the England star.

Quoted in the Daily Express, the Frenchman stated it was 'important' for the club's key players to stay at the King Power Stadium, and wants Leicester to be able to stand up to the players' 'ambitions'.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Puel said: “It is important [for Maguire] to continue for Leicester, it is a good feeling.

“If our players are interesting a lot of clubs, it is because we made good recruitment and work in our training sessions."

As a player who caught the eye initially with Hull City during the 2016/17 Premier League campaign, Maguire's switch to the East Midlands last summer has seen the defender mature and blossom at Leicester, leading to the 25-year-old being called up for the national side last November.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As a strong central defender with superior aerial ability and an eye for goal also, the Yorkshireman announced his arrival on the world stage at the World Cup in Russia this summer and played an integral role in guiding Gareth Southgate's Three Lions into the last four - scoring in the quarter-finals against Sweden.

His performances however have seen the player's stock rise to stratospheric levels, with Manchester United now ready to swoop for Maguire with Jose Mourinho seeing the Leicester man as the ideal candidate to strengthen the United defence this season.

The England defender is currently away on holiday after his summer's exploits but Puel is desperate to keep hold of not only Maguire, but others key members of his squad - having seen talisman Riyad Mahrez make his long-protracted switch to Manchester City.

“It is important to continue this work", the Frenchman said. "Of course when we welcome them [Maguire and Vardy] back I hope we can to give them the opportunity to continue their ambition and perform in the Premier League.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)