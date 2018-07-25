Leicester City Boss Claude Puel Issues Warning to Club Owners Over England Star

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has issued the Foxes' owners a stark warning that the club must match defender Harry Maguire's ambitions if they are to keep hold of the England star.

Quoted in the Daily Express, the Frenchman stated it was 'important' for the club's key players to stay at the King Power Stadium, and wants Leicester to be able to stand up to the players' 'ambitions'.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Puel said: “It is important [for Maguire] to continue for Leicester, it is a good feeling.

“If our players are interesting a lot of clubs, it is because we made good recruitment and work in our training sessions."

As a player who caught the eye initially with Hull City during the 2016/17 Premier League campaign, Maguire's switch to the East Midlands last summer has seen the defender mature and blossom at Leicester, leading to the 25-year-old being called up for the national side last November.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As a strong central defender with superior aerial ability and an eye for goal also, the Yorkshireman announced his arrival on the world stage at the World Cup in Russia this summer and played an integral role in guiding Gareth Southgate's Three Lions into the last four - scoring in the quarter-finals against Sweden.

His performances however have seen the player's stock rise to stratospheric levels, with Manchester United now ready to swoop for Maguire with Jose Mourinho seeing the Leicester man as the ideal candidate to strengthen the United defence this season.

Mateo Kovacic ✅

Harry Maguire ✅

Willian ❌ pic.twitter.com/mtOTeOSDWS — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 24, 2018

The England defender is currently away on holiday after his summer's exploits but Puel is desperate to keep hold of not only Maguire, but others key members of his squad - having seen talisman Riyad Mahrez make his long-protracted switch to Manchester City.

“It is important to continue this work", the Frenchman said. "Of course when we welcome them [Maguire and Vardy] back I hope we can to give them the opportunity to continue their ambition and perform in the Premier League.”