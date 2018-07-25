'Little Scary': Liverpool Fans Nervous as Reports Claim Klopp Won't Buy Another Defender This Window

"Liverpool have absolutely no interest in Besiktas defender Vida despite the persistent speculation. Klopp happy with CB options."

Those were the words from Reds oracle James Pearce, which divided a fan base on July 25, with a decent number of the (virtual) Kop upset that there are unlikely to be more additions to Jurgen Klopp's squad.

Fans have been driven to the point of ecstasy with Liverpool's summer business so far, with the arrivals of Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson Becker meeting near universal approval.

#LFC have absolutely no interest in Besiktas defender Vida despite the persistent speculation. Klopp happy with CB options. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) July 24, 2018

However... you can't please everyone and some fans are still clamouring for more additions before the window slams shut (sorry Richard Keys, 'simply closes') on August 9.

While the Reds' squad is looking stronger, deeper, fitter, faster than ever there is still a slight nagging doubt that the defence could possibly be maybe just a little bit y'know less Dejan Lovren reliant.

The Croatia star, who once scratched that he would become one of the world's best defenders into the desk where he wrote his homework, has clearly improved manyfold in recent months, aided by the stabilising and totemic presence of Virgil van Dijk. However, he is still Dejan Lovren.

Hey remember when Domagoj Vida almost fell off the bus in Croatia’s coming home parade

pic.twitter.com/wIcxOqujwU — Jarreau Mcintosh (@javeria) July 25, 2018

Furthermore, behind him there is Joel Matip (who has been ruled out of pre-season with injury), Ragnar Klavan (past his best) and Joe Gomez (yet to be properly tested in a central role), which is not that reassuring for some.

Lovren's central defensive partner on the way to the World Cup final Domagoj Vida had been linked with Anfield following an equally stellar time out in Russia, but Pearce was quick to take his bucket of water to that particular bonfire.





While most weren't so bothered about passing up the chance to sign the Andriy Voronin doppelganger, who almost injured himself on Croatia's homecoming parade, the part about Klopp being happy with his defensive options was something the Liverpool Twitter contingent were less than keen on hearing...

All good till you said “klopp happy with cb options” — wilc (@wil__curtis) July 24, 2018





How is Klopp happy with CB options when there is literally 0 options? Just two starters and that's it. — 👑 (@AnfieldAn) July 25, 2018

So you are saying we are starting the season with vvd and Gomez or klavan as CB..ok — jennifer (@splizidie) July 24, 2018

Mignolet for centre back anyone?

What options? Milner and Gini? With Can gone, we have no options, oh, maybe Sturridge, or we convert Mignolet? — Pacey Salah (@Godwinla1) July 25, 2018

I mean if you think this is scary, stay away from the Blair Witch Project...

That last bits a little scary tho, can’t be happy with klavan back up 🙈 — Nathan (@NathanFitz10) July 24, 2018

I'm not sure Christ's available...

This is absurd and stupid. We start the season with Lovren and VVD. Good. Then who's there for back up to rely on? No one. No one. Gómez? Klavan? A very unreliable Matip? CHRIST 😱 — EuGene (@ElReyNino) July 24, 2018

Klopp himself has already indicated that Liverpool's major incomings this summer are already done, while his and the club hierarchy's attention will now move to shifting out the deadwood and getting that net spend down.

He told the club's official website (via The Echo): “In the end, it makes no sense to have 35 players in the squad because developing players means they have to feel needed; they need to see ‘in this or this situation, I can play in the team' and all that stuff.

“I am pretty sure a few things will happen, but exactly what time will show.”

So... I repeat, Mignolet CB anyone?