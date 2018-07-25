'Little Scary': Liverpool Fans Nervous as Reports Claim Klopp Won't Buy Another Defender This Window

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

"Liverpool have absolutely no interest in Besiktas defender Vida despite the persistent speculation. Klopp happy with CB options."

Those were the words from Reds oracle James Pearce, which divided a fan base on July 25, with a decent number of the (virtual) Kop upset that there are unlikely to be more additions to Jurgen Klopp's squad.

Fans have been driven to the point of ecstasy with Liverpool's summer business so far, with the arrivals of Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson Becker meeting near universal approval.

However... you can't please everyone and some fans are still clamouring for more additions before the window slams shut (sorry Richard Keys, 'simply closes') on August 9.

While the Reds' squad is looking stronger, deeper, fitter, faster than ever there is still a slight nagging doubt that the defence could possibly be maybe just a little bit y'know less Dejan Lovren reliant.

The Croatia star, who once scratched that he would become one of the world's best defenders into the desk where he wrote his homework, has clearly improved manyfold in recent months, aided by the stabilising and totemic presence of Virgil van Dijk. However, he is still Dejan Lovren. 

Furthermore, behind him there is Joel Matip (who has been ruled out of pre-season with injury), Ragnar Klavan (past his best) and Joe Gomez (yet to be properly tested in a central role), which is not that reassuring for some.

Lovren's central defensive partner on the way to the World Cup final Domagoj Vida had been linked with Anfield following an equally stellar time out in Russia, but Pearce was quick to take his bucket of water to that particular bonfire. 


While most weren't so bothered about passing up the chance to sign the Andriy Voronin doppelganger, who almost injured himself on Croatia's homecoming parade, the part about Klopp being happy with his defensive options was something the Liverpool Twitter contingent were less than keen on hearing...


 

Mignolet for centre back anyone?

I mean if you think this is scary, stay away from the Blair Witch Project...

I'm not sure Christ's available...

Klopp himself has already indicated that Liverpool's major incomings this summer are already done, while his and the club hierarchy's attention will now move to shifting out the deadwood and getting that net spend down. 

He told the club's official website (via The Echo): “In the end, it makes no sense to have 35 players in the squad because developing players means they have to feel needed; they need to see ‘in this or this situation, I can play in the team' and all that stuff.

“I am pretty sure a few things will happen, but exactly what time will show.”

So... I repeat, Mignolet CB anyone?

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)